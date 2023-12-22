226336
Business  

Transportation agency penalizes Air Canada for violating disabilities regulations

Air Canada penalized

The Canadian Press - | Story: 463917

The Canadian Transportation Agency says it's issued a $97,500 penalty to Air Canada for violating the Accessible Transportation for Persons with Disabilities Regulations.

The penalty of $97,500 is for several violations of the regulations.

The agency says that on August 30, Air Canada failed to assist a wheelchair user to disembark its plane.

The passenger, who has spastic cerebral palsy and can't move his legs, was forced to disembark on his own.

As well, the CTA says Air Canada failed to ensure that its personnel periodically checked in on the passenger while he was waiting in the terminal.

Air Canada acknowledged in November that it violated Canadian disability regulations, and apologized to a British Columbia man who was forced to drag himself off a flight in Las Vegas this summer.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.260
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals44.470
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.810
Diamcor Mining0.060
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.030
222203
223464
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin57673.1-0.99%
Ethereum3058.95+2.85%
Dash42.85+0.49%
Litecoin94.36+0.17%
Ripple0.8176-1.45%
EOS1.107-1.25%
Dogecoin0.1232-2.38%
Cardano0.8058-4.51%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
223361
Real Estate
4964432
507-1947 Underhill Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$649,900
more details
227527
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
222756
Press Room
221409
225295