226707
227652
Business  

American consumers feeling more confident as holiday shopping season peaks

Consumers more confident

The Canadian Press - | Story: 463549

American consumers are feeling more confident than they have since summer, good news for businesses with the all-important holiday shopping season peaking.

The Conference Board, a business research group, said Wednesday that its consumer confidence index rose for the second straight month, to 110.7 in December from 101 in November. That's much better than analysts' forecasts of 104.5.

The index measures both Americans’ assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months.

Consumer spending accounts for about 70% of U.S. economic activity, so economists pay close attention to consumer behavior as they take measure of the broader economy.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.260.02
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals45.380.24
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.79-0.01
Diamcor Mining0.0550
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0250
222203
223464
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin58437.6+3.45%
Ethereum2989.36+2.72%
Dash41.73+2.40%
Litecoin95.13+0.82%
Ripple0.825+2.23%
EOS1.061+4.22%
Dogecoin0.1227+1.66%
Cardano0.7962+3.51%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
222024
Real Estate
4715139
27 1550 Union Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$769,900
more details
222050
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
226145
Press Room