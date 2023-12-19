227540
Business  

Apple to halt sales of newest watches in US over patent dispute

Apple Watch sales halt

The Associated Press - | Story: 463361

If two of the latest Apple Watches are on your holiday shopping list, don't dawdle for much longer because the devices won't be available to buy in the U.S. later this week if the White House doesn't intervene in an international patent dispute.

Apple plans to suspend sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular watch for online U.S. customers beginning Thursday afternoon and in its stores on Sunday.

The move stems from an October decision by the International Trade Commission restricting Apple's watches with the Blood Oxygen measurement feature as part of an intellectual property dispute with medical technology company Masimo.

The White House had 60 days to review the ITC order issued on Oct. 26, meaning Apple could have kept selling the two affected models in the U.S. through Christmas. But the Cupertino, California, company said in a Monday statement that it is pausing sales early to ensure it complies with the ITC order.

If the ITC's sales ban isn't overturned, Apple pledged to “take all measures” to resume sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 models in the U.S. as soon as possible.

The Apple Watch SE, which lacks the Blood Oxygen feature, will remain on sale in the U.S. after Christmas Eve. Previously purchased Apple Watches equipped with the Blood Oxygen aren't affected by the ITC order.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2850
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals44.860.85
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.840.04
Diamcor Mining0.0650.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0250
222203
225300
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin56943.8-0.32%
Ethereum2934.34-1.26%
Dash41.5-1.50%
Litecoin95.02+0.18%
Ripple0.8076-1.58%
EOS1.034-0.58%
Dogecoin0.1222-0.81%
Cardano0.7798-3.35%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
223179
Real Estate
4967293
Kelowna BC
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$824,900
more details
222399
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
222755
Press Room
226829
225295