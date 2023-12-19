227540
226469
Business  

Inflation rate holds steady at 3.1 per cent in November as grocery price growth slows

Inflation steady at 3.1%

The Canadian Press - | Story: 463356

Canada’s annual inflation rate was unchanged last month, holding steady at 3.1 per cent as progress on tamping down price growth stalled.

In British Columbia, the rate was 3.2 per cent, up from 2.7 per cent in October.

The November consumer price index report released Tuesday from Statistics Canada shows higher prices for recreation and clothing put upward pressure on inflation.

But the report spelled some good news when it comes to groceries as the pace of price increases eased for a fifth consecutive month.

Grocery prices were up 4.7 per cent from a year ago, marking a slowdown from 5.4 per cent in October.

Prices for services were unchanged last month as higher prices for travel tours were offset by lower prices for cellphone services.

Earlier this month, the Bank of Canada opted to hold its key interest rate steady at five per cent for the third consecutive time, largely because it has been encouraged by the slowdown in inflation and the economy this year.

But in a speech delivered by governor Tiff Macklem last week, he acknowledged there may be bumps along the way to returning inflation to the central bank's two per cent target.

Inflation in Canada has been steadily declining since mid-2022, but not without some hiccups, including an uptick in inflation during the summer.

The central bank has not ruled out the possibility of another rate hike, if it finds it necessary. But most forecasters anticipate its next move will be to cut interest rates sometime next year.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2850
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals44.860.85
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.840.04
Diamcor Mining0.0650.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0250
222203
223464
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin56943.8-0.32%
Ethereum2934.34-1.26%
Dash41.5-1.50%
Litecoin95.02+0.18%
Ripple0.8076-1.58%
EOS1.034-0.58%
Dogecoin0.1222-0.81%
Cardano0.7798-3.35%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
223464
Real Estate
4967293
Kelowna BC
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$824,900
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
222013
Press Room
221970