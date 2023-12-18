225225
227466
Business  

European Union investigating Musk's X over possible breaches of social media law

EU investigating X

The Associated Press - | Story: 463161

The European Union is looking into whether Elon Musk’s online platform X breached tough new social media regulations in the first such investigation since the rules designed to make online content less toxic took effect.

“Today we open formal infringement proceedings against @X” under the Digital Services Act, European Commissioner Thierry Breton said Monday in a post on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“The Commission will now investigate X’s systems and policies related to certain suspected infringements,” spokesman Johannes Bahrke told a press briefing in Brussels. “It does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation.”

The investigation will look into whether X failed to do enough to curb the spread of illegal content and whether measures to combat “ information manipulation," especially through its crowd-sourced Community Notes fact-checking feature, were effective.

The 27-nation EU also will examine whether X was transparent enough with researchers and will look into suspicions that its user interface, including for its blue check subscription service, has a “deceptive design.”

“X remains committed to complying with the Digital Services Act, and is cooperating with the regulatory process," the company said in a statement. "It is important that this process remains free of political influence and follows the law. X is focused on creating a safe and inclusive environment for all users on our platform, while protecting freedom of expression, and we will continue to work tirelessly towards this goal.”

A raft of big tech companies faced a stricter scrutiny after the EU's Digital Services Act took effect earlier this year, threatening penalties of up to 6% of their global revenue — which could amount to billions — or even a ban from the EU.

The DSA is a set of far-reaching rules designed to keep users safe online and stop the spread of harmful content that’s either illegal — such as child sexual abuse or terrorism content — or violates a platform’s terms of service, such as promotion of genocide or anorexia.

The EU has already called out X as the worst place online for fake news, and officials have exhorted owner Musk, who bought the platform a year ago, to do more to clean it up. The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, quizzed X over its handling of hate speech, misinformation and violent terrorist content related to the Israel-Hamas war after the conflict erupted.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.275-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.0250.01
Russel Metals44.150.77
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.830.08
Diamcor Mining0.060
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.030
222203
225300
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin55500+0.23%
Ethereum2888.63-1.72%
Dash40.78-4.34%
Litecoin93.27-2.09%
Ripple0.8008-1.72%
EOS1.017-4.95%
Dogecoin0.1199-3.22%
Cardano0.7654-1.42%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
225300
Real Estate
4915070
760 Fairbridge Road
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$800,000
more details
226145
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
224653
Press Room
226829
225295