226471
Business  

Auto dealers association demands more EV charging stations, improved affordability

More EV charging stations

The Canadian Press - | Story: 462785

The Canadian Automobile Dealers Association is raising concerns about electric vehicle affordability and charging infrastructure.

It says the regulated sales targets for zero-emission vehicles are not achievable without more government efforts to address vehicle affordability and the lack of charging infrastructure.

The federal government has set sales targets for the number of ZEVs among new light-duty vehicle purchases at 20 per cent by 2026, increasing to 100 per cent by 2035.

Association president Tim Reuss says high interest rates and inflation are severely impacting consumers' ability to buy new cars, as evidenced by rising inventory levels on dealerships' lots.

Reuss says the association wants the government to focus on creating the right set of circumstances to stimulate demand for EVs.

Brian Kingston, president of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association, says the federal government must provide stronger consumer purchase incentives, a widespread public charging network and enhancements to the electricity grid to prepare Canadians for more EVs on the road.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2750
Metalex Ventures0.020.01
Russel Metals43.19-1.36
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.75-0.05
Diamcor Mining0.0650
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.035-0
222203
207885
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin56265.7-2.22%
Ethereum3000.37-3.12%
Dash43.79-3.76%
Litecoin96.01-1.57%
Ripple0.8333-1.54%
EOS1.031-2.64%
Dogecoin0.1269-3.05%
Cardano0.822-4.53%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
227125
Real Estate
4967502
1933 Ambrosi Road #107
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$625,000
more details
226145
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
227211
Press Room
227341