227203
225231
Business  

Transat AT reports $3.2M Q4 profit compared with loss a year ago

Transat back in the black

The Canadian Press - | Story: 462503

Transat AT Inc. reported a profit of $3.2 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss a year ago as its revenue rose more than 30 per cent.

The travel company says the profit amounted to eight cents per share for the quarter ended Oct. 31 compared with a loss of $126.2 million or $3.32 per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for what was Transat's fourth quarter totalled $764.5 million, up from $573.1 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Transat says it earned 41 cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted loss of $2.00 per share a year ago.

Transat also announced it has signed a deal to sell its 50 per cent stake in the Marival Armony Luxury Resort in Mexico to its co-owner, the owner of the Marival Group, for US$15.5 million.

It says the proceeds of the sale will be used to repay debt.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2750.02
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals44.541.48
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.790.14
Diamcor Mining0.060
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
222203
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin57099.6-1.42%
Ethereum3061.77+0.29%
Dash45.13+0.42%
Litecoin96.83-2.05%
Ripple0.8392-1.18%
EOS1.05-0.94%
Dogecoin0.1302+0.00%
Cardano0.862-4.43%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
226175
Real Estate
4949027
820 Firwood Road
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$799,000
more details
227211
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
224218
Press Room
227202