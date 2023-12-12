227114
Business  

Video game expo E3 gets permanently canceled

E3 permanently canceled

The Associated Press - | Story: 462156

One of the highest-profile video game conventions is being shut down permanently, its organizers said Tuesday.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, had been held annually in Los Angeles since 1995 and was a popular spot for game companies to tease their latest creations before they hit store shelves.

The event hosted by a trade group, the Entertainment Software Association, had already been on hiatus since the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation in June 2020. But E3 was facing trouble before the pandemic, with a host of companies either skipping the fair or staging their own events nearby.

It held a virtual-only event in 2021 and planned a comeback this year that was canceled after reports that industry giants Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo would not attend.

“After more than two decades of serving as a central showcase for the U.S. and global video game industry, ESA has decided to end E3," the ESA said Tuesday in an emailed statement. The group said its focus going forward will be to support member companies and the industry's workforce.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2750
Metalex Ventures0.015-0.01
Russel Metals42.030.25
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.6-0.2
Diamcor Mining0.0550
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.035-0
222203
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin55933.3-0.19%
Ethereum2958.16-2.14%
Dash44.06+0.30%
Litecoin97.13-1.69%
Ripple0.8334-1.07%
EOS1.041-0.48%
Dogecoin0.1247-2.35%
Cardano0.7616+1.74%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
226926
Real Estate
4964567
273 Clearview Rd
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$859,000
more details
226145
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
224648
Press Room