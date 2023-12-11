Photo: The Canadian Press Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem.

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Household debt

Statistics Canada will release its third-quarter national balance sheet and financial flow accounts figures on Wednesday. The report will include the latest reading of how much Canadians owe compared with their household income as well has how much households are paying to service the debt.

Dollarama earnings

Dollarama Inc. will report its third-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The retailer has benefited this year as bargain-hunting shoppers have turned to it in search of a deal. In September, Dollarama raised its expectations for comparable store sales growth to between 10.0 and 11.0 per cent.

Scotiabank investor day

Scotiabank holds an investor day on Wednesday. The big bank reported last month that its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year earlier as it put aside more money for potentially bad loans and faced costs related to layoffs and branch closures it started in the quarter to lower expenses going forward.

Home sales

The Canadian Real Estate Association is expected to release its November home sales figures on Thursday. The number of homes sold in October was up 0.9 per cent compared with October 2022 as the national average home price rose to $656,625 — up 1.8 per cent from a year ago.

Macklem speech

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem will give a speech in Toronto on Friday. The central bank kept its key interest rate target on hold at five per cent earlier this month, but cautioned that it is still concerned about risks to the outlook for inflation and remains prepared to raise rates if needed.