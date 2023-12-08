226931
Quebec unions representing 420,000 public sector workers start weeklong strike

Public sector strike begins

Story: 461473

Unions representing 420,000 Quebec public sector workers are beginning a weeklong strike today.

The workers, including teachers, education support staff and lab technicians, are members of a group of unions that calls itself the "common front."

The temporary strike comes after the common front rejected the government's most recent contract offer, which includes a salary increase of 12.7 per cent over five years.

It is the group's third temporary strike since early November, and the unions say it will be the last before they launch an unlimited strike.

Around 66,000 teachers who are members of a different union have been on strike since Nov. 23, while 80,000 nurses and other health-care workers will begin a four-day strike Monday.

Quebec Premier François Legault said Thursday he's willing to offer the workers more money but wants unions to make concessions on management issues, such as the transfer of nurses between health facilities.

