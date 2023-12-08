226706
Lululemon earns US$248.7 million in third quarter, revenue rises to US$2.2 billion

Lulu revenue climbs

Lululemon Athletica Inc. says its net income for the third quarter was US$248.7 million, compared with US$255.6 million a year earlier.

The Vancouver-based apparel company says net revenue for the quarter was US$2.2 billion, up from US$1.9 billion last year.

Diluted earnings per share were US$1.96, down from US$2.00.

Lululemon says it expects net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 to be more than US$3.1 billion.

Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter are expected to be between US$4.85 and US$4.93.

CEO Calvin McDonald says it was another strong quarter for the company, and as they enter the holiday season he's pleased with their early performance.

