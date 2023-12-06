226743
226226
Business  

Oil and gas emissions cap coming Thursday, targets 2026 start date

Emissions cap coming

The Canadian Press - | Story: 461100

Canada is poised to outline a federal emissions cap on the oil and gas sector using a cap-and-trade system that would begin as early as 2026, says a federal government source.

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss matters not yet made public, tells The Canadian Press that a framework for the cap will be published Thursday.

The target will not be as strict as the emissions cap estimated last year in the government's emissions reduction plan.

That plan suggested the oil and gas industry needs to cut emissions to 110 million tonnes by 2030 from more than 200 million tonnes in 2019.

Oilsands companies say it would take them at least another five years beyond 2030 to get close to that.

Draft regulations are now expected by mid-next year and the final regulations in early 2025, with some flexibility to allow companies to meet their targets using offset credits or paying into a decarbonization fund.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.290
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals41.21-0.28
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.51-0.07
Diamcor Mining0.060
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.040
222203
223464
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin59364.9-1.10%
Ethereum3045.92-2.47%
Dash43.31-2.34%
Litecoin99.16-2.17%
Ripple0.8641+2.13%
EOS1.006-0.59%
Dogecoin0.1313+2.34%
Cardano0.604+4.14%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
225752
Real Estate
4963286
#7 1481 Inkar Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$479,000
more details
222048
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
225251
Press Room