224020
225725
Business  

November new car sales see biggest monthly gain so far this year: DesRosiers

Big gains in car sales

The Canadian Press - | Story: 460640

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says new car sales in November soared 20.7 per cent compared with last year, as vehicle supply improves.

Andrew King, managing partner at DesRosiers, says November saw the largest percentage gain in sales so far this year.

The data shows car sales continued to defy affordability woes and high borrowing costs, with November marking the thirteenth straight month of year-over-year gains.

King says improving vehicle availability and strong pent-up demand from the pandemic are continuing to fuel sales.

However, he adds the monthly total for car sales was still below the pre-pandemic November market.

King says this year's car sales have already topped 2022 levels, even with December sales yet to come, pointing to an important recovery since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2950
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals40.031.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.770.07
Diamcor Mining0.0650
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.040
222203
221091
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin56250.4+4.51%
Ethereum3002.5+1.67%
Dash43.15+1.60%
Litecoin98.67+1.36%
Ripple0.837-0.12%
EOS0.9667+2.22%
Dogecoin0.1198+4.34%
Cardano0.5413+1.69%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
225751
Real Estate
4934960
1164 Pettman Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$969,999
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room