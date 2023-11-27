225079
Canada Goose execs take on sales associate jobs on Black Friday

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. executives are headed to work today with a better sense of how employees and customers view their brand.

Fifteen of the luxury apparel company’s top executives fanned out across its stores on Black Friday, taking on jobs as sales associates.

The store visits were meant to help collect feedback and ideas around how to drive more sales, traffic and productivity.

Chief executive Dani Reiss was at Yorkdale mall in Toronto, while others visited stores in Los Angeles, London, Zurich, Shanghai and Tokyo.

President Carrie Baker visited the Saint-Catherine Street West store in Montreal, where she greeted shoppers, helped them try on coats and rang up purchases.

Baker plans to start making changes based on the pain points she discovered as soon as she reconvenes with the rest of the leadership team.  

