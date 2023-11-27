Photo: The Canadian Press

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

CRTC hearings

The CRTC's public hearing on modernizing Canada's broadcasting framework enters its second week. The federal regulator is holding three weeks of hearings as part of its public consultations in response to the Online Streaming Act. Last week, Bell Media-owner BCE Inc. said it wants the broadcasting regulator to create a news fund that would provide money to broadcasters and require foreign streamers to contribute to the subsidy through their Canadian content spending.

Bank results

Canada's big banks will report their latest quarterly results this week, where further signs of a slowing economy are expected to emerge. Scotiabank will report its fourth-quarter figures on Tuesday followed by Royal Bank of Canada, TD Bank Group and CIBC on Thursday. BMO Financial Group and National Bank of Canada are scheduled to report their results on Friday.

Couche-Tard results

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will report its second-quarter results after financial markets close on Tuesday. The Quebec-based convenience store giant reported in September a first-quarter profit of US$834.1 million, down from US$872.4 million a year earlier, though its Canadian operations were a bright spot in its results.

GDP report

Statistics Canada will report gross domestic product figures for September and the third quarter as a whole on Thursday. The agency's preliminary estimate, released last month, suggested the economy shrank at an annualized rate of 0.1 per cent in the third quarter, which would follow a contraction in the second quarter.

Job numbers

Statistics Canada will release its labour force survey report for November on Friday. The unemployment rate in Canada rose to 5.7 per cent in October as the economy posted a net increase of 18,000 jobs for the month. The report comes ahead of the Bank of Canada's final interest rate decision of the year on Dec. 6.