225079
225725
Business  

Air Transat flight attendants OK strike mandate if new contract cannot be reached

Air Transat strike mandate

The Canadian Press - | Story: 459414

The union representing 2,100 flight attendants at Air Transat says workers have voted to approve a strike if they cannot reach a new contract with the airline.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees says the flight attendants voted 99.8 per cent in favour of backing the mandate.

Dominic Levasseur, president of the Air Transat component of CUPE, says the next few weeks of negotiations will be critical.

Levasseur says it's still possible to reach a new contract without resorting to a strike, but the union's members have high expectations and are extremely motivated.

The collective agreement for the flight attendants based at airports in Montreal and Toronto expired on Oct. 31, 2022.

Air Transat is owned by travel company Transat AT Inc.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.280.01
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals38.360.06
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.830.02
Diamcor Mining0.070.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0450
222203
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin50468.3-1.22%
Ethereum2763.33-1.79%
Dash40.63-2.87%
Litecoin93.63-1.95%
Ripple0.8203-2.38%
EOS0.9182-3.77%
Dogecoin0.107+0.00%
Cardano0.5157-2.46%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
224224
Real Estate
4958797
876 Wardlaw Avenue
$998,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
225603
Press Room