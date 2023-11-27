225577
Business  

Suncor restarts production at Terra Nova after work to extend life of project

Suncor restarts Terra Nova

The Canadian Press - | Story: 459412

Suncor Energy Inc. says it has restarted production at its Terra Nova production, storage and off-loading vessel.

The company says the restart comes after finishing work to extend the life of the project.

Production is expected to ramp up over the coming months.

Suncor chief executive Rich Kruger says the project will provide additional cash flow for shareholders as well as benefits to the Newfoundland and Labrador and Canadian economies.

Terra Nova is an oilfield located offshore Newfoundland and Labrador about 350 kilometres southeast of St. John's.

Suncor holds a 48 per cent stake in the project, while Cenovus Energy Inc. owns a 34 per cent stake and Murphy Oil Corp. holds 18 per cent.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.280.01
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals38.360.06
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.830.02
Diamcor Mining0.070.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0450
222203
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin50468.3-1.22%
Ethereum2763.33-1.79%
Dash40.63-2.87%
Litecoin93.63-1.95%
Ripple0.8203-2.38%
EOS0.9182-3.77%
Dogecoin0.107+0.00%
Cardano0.5157-2.46%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
226242
Real Estate
4958800
43-2098 Boucherie Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$385,000
more details
223063
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
226145
Press Room