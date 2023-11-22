225020
219791
Business  

Stellantis recalls more than 32,000 hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because of potential fire risk

32,000 hybrid Jeeps recalled

The Associated Press - | Story: 458787

Automaker Stellantis on Wednesday announced a recall of more than 32,000 of its hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because they pose a potential fire risk.

As part of what the company described as a routine review of customer information, Stellantis determined that eight of the hybrid Wranglers had caught fire while they were turned off and parked. Six of the vehicles were being charged when the fires started. The company said it doesn't believe anyone was hurt in the fires.

The recall covers 2021-2024 models of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUVs. All other Wrangler models have been deemed safe by Stellantis, which maintains its U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

The SUVs affected by the recall can still be driven until they are fixed, but Stellantis is recommending they be parked away from buildings and not be charged until they can be repaired. The fixes involve either resetting or updating the software, or replacing the vehicle's battery pack.

Stellantis plans to contact the owners of the SUVs that need to be fixed.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.220
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals38.21-0.28
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.850.04
Diamcor Mining0.0750
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0450
222203
225877
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin50894.9-0.48%
Ethereum2811.82-0.32%
Dash40.14+0.73%
Litecoin94.38+0.59%
Ripple0.8342+0.00%
EOS0.9239-0.11%
Dogecoin0.1035+0.98%
Cardano0.5197+0.19%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
220783
Real Estate
4940697
406 777 Leon Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$425,000
more details
222733
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
225408
Press Room
225284