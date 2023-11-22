225919
216298
Business  

Hudson's Bay owner makes US$340 million from North American real estate sales

Hudson's Bay cashes in

The Canadian Press - | Story: 458763

The company that owns Hudson's Bay says it completed real estate transactions in Canada and the U.S. resulting in a gain of around US$340 million.

HBC LP, which also owns Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks OFF 5th, says in a statement that it's the owner and developer of a North American real-estate portfolio totalling approximately US$7 billion.

The historic retailer announced layoffs twice this year as it said the retail sector is navigating significant pressures.

In 2018, when the company was still publicly traded, investors challenged it to sell some of its substantial real estate holdings.

In recent years, the company has introduced several initiatives such as a revamped loyalty program, partnerships with Forever 21 and MEC, and the revival of discount chain Zellers.

Earlier this year, the company shut two of its Alberta department stores, saying the decision reflected changes in the market as well as its vision for the future.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.220
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals38.21-0.28
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.850.04
Diamcor Mining0.0750
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0450
222203
219510
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin50999.4-0.28%
Ethereum2810.55-0.37%
Dash39.98+0.33%
Litecoin94.21+0.40%
Ripple0.8326-0.24%
EOS0.9264+0.11%
Dogecoin0.1035+0.98%
Cardano0.5195+0.00%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
225884
Real Estate
4955874
605-1471 St Paul Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$759,900
more details
225917
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
226201
223983