225381
Business  

Inflation rate slows to 3.1% in October, still above Bank of Canada target

Inflation slows to 3.1%

The Canadian Press - | Story: 458425

Statistics Canada says the inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September.

The drop came as the price drivers paid for gasoline in October fell 7.8 per cent from a year earlier, compared with a 7.5 per cent increase in September.

Excluding gasoline, Statistics Canada says the consumer price index was up 3.6 per cent for October, following a 3.7 per cent increase for September.

The agency says the largest contributors to inflation for the month continued to be mortgage interest costs, food purchased from stores and rent.

While grocery prices continued to rise faster than overall inflation, Statistics Canada says their pace of increases continued to slow. Grocery prices were up 5.4 per cent in October compared with a 5.8 per cent move higher in September.

The inflation report comes ahead of the federal government's fall economic update expected this afternoon.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2150
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals38.850
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.850
Diamcor Mining0.0750
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0450
222203
221424
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin50602.7-1.67%
Ethereum2736.83-1.46%
Dash41.31-1.99%
Litecoin96.73+1.44%
Ripple0.8349-0.71%
EOS0.9581-1.03%
Dogecoin0.1043-1.88%
Cardano0.5122-1.73%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
222024
Real Estate
4961497
#111-547 Yates Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$510,000
more details
225531
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
225408
Press Room
221409