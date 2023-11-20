224976
225915
Business  

Canadian Chamber of Commerce forms AI council with members including Amazon, Google

Chamber forms AI council

The Canadian Press - | Story: 458394

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce says it has formed a council aimed at shaping public policy around artificial intelligence.

The chamber says the council will advocate for government policies to be centred on the responsible development, deployment and ethical use of AI in business.

The 30-member Future of AI Council will be co-chaired by e-commerce giant Amazon and software business SAP Canada.

Other members include Meta Platforms Inc., Google, BlackBerry Ltd., Cohere, Scotiabank and Microsoft.

The chamber says the council will support government policies that establish AI as a positive economic driver, but also acknowledge the technology's potential risks.

Among its first tasks will be looking at Bill C-27, which the federal government plans to use to curtail some of the dangers AI could cause.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2150.01
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals38.850.19
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.850.22
Diamcor Mining0.0750
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0450.01
222203
219510
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin51483+0.04%
Ethereum2760.73-0.60%
Dash42.16+0.02%
Litecoin95.23-0.14%
Ripple0.8391-0.24%
EOS0.9668-0.10%
Dogecoin0.1056-0.94%
Cardano0.527+1.15%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
216502
Real Estate
4950193
#702 485 Groves Avenue
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$1,059,000
more details
225537
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
224248
Press Room
222510