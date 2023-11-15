224543
225915
Business  

Thousands of California scientists strike over stalled contract talks

Scientists on strike

The Associated Press - | Story: 457575

Thousands of scientists who work for California began a rolling three-day strike Wednesday — the first walkout by a state civil service union.

Members of the California Association of Professional Scientists marched under cloudy skies in Sacramento to protest lack of progress in contract talks. The walkout will spread to Los Angeles, Oakland and other cities on Thursday and Friday.

The union represents about 5,200 members who work in more than 50 state departments and deal with issues ranging from air pollution and toxic waste control to earthquake hazards and agricultural pests, according to its website.

Members have been without a contract since 2020 despite bargaining and mediation. The membership rejected a tentative agreement earlier this year. Another state mediation session is planned for Nov. 28.

It is the first time that state workers have struck since civil servants won collective bargaining rights in 1977, The Sacramento Bee reported.

“Nobody wants to be on strike, and nobody wants to be the first,” the union's president, Jacqueline Tkac, told the Bee. “But it feels really inspiring to know that we have people that are so fired up about our situation that they’re willing to go out on strike for the first time and take that risk.”

Last week, the California Department of Human Resources filed a complaint of unfair labor practices against the union in an attempt to prevent the strike.

On Wednesday, the department said it was disappointed by the strike and that the state continues to bargain “in good faith.”

The state “will continue to work with CAPS to achieve a fair successor agreement as we have with other bargaining units,” department spokesperson Camille Travis said in an email.

The union's main concern is higher wages. It says state scientists are paid 40% to 60% less than “comparable positions who have the same level of responsibility and do similar or identical work.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.20
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals38.570.12
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.46-0.03
Diamcor Mining0.080
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
222203
220026
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin51300-1.19%
Ethereum2817.6-0.20%
Dash44.26+0.18%
Litecoin100.76-0.52%
Ripple0.8882-0.22%
EOS0.9962-0.50%
Dogecoin0.1049+0.00%
Cardano0.5242+1.16%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
223464
Real Estate
4922274
1083 Sunset Drive #103
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$449,800
more details
225917
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
224411
Press Room
221409
225030