225399
225589
Business  

Retail sales slip in October as consumers pull back after summer splurges

Consumers pull back

The Canadian Press - | Story: 457389

Americans cut back on retail spending in October, ending six straight months of gains, though the decline was partly driven by falling prices for both gasoline and cars.

Retail sales declined 0.1% last month after jumping a strong 0.9% in September, according to a report released Wednesday by the Commerce Department. September's figure was revised higher from an initial report of a 0.7% gain. Excluding sales of gas and autos, retail sales ticked up 0.1%.

The figures reflect a slowdown in consumers' willingness to spend after a blowout summer. Consumer spending jumped in the July-September quarter, but economists forecast it will slow in the final three months of the year, as credit card debt — and delinquencies — rise and average savings are falling.

Online spending rose 0.2% last month, according to the report. Sales at general merchandise stores fell 0.2% and sales at home furnishings and furniture stores plunged 2%.

Recent U.S. data has revealed that a surge in consumer spending has fueled strong growth and its resilience has confounded economists, the Federal Reserve, and appear to contrast the sour sentiments that Americans themselves have expressed in opinion polls.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.20
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals38.690.24
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.770.28
Diamcor Mining0.0850.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
222203
223058
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin49380.3+0.98%
Ethereum2749.91+1.02%
Dash43.37+1.98%
Litecoin98.41+1.21%
Ripple0.8721+0.58%
EOS0.9783+2.41%
Dogecoin0.1013+2.01%
Cardano0.5043+2.44%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4952702
1947 Underhill St.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$670,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
224411
Press Room