225399
222475
Business  

CAE reports $58.4M Q2 profit, up from $44.5M a year ago, revenue also higher

CAE reports Q2 profit

The Canadian Press - | Story: 457201

CAE Inc. reported its second-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago.

The flight simulator company says it earned net income attributable to equity holders of $58.4 million or 18 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The result compared with a profit of $44.5 million or 14 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the three-month period totalled $1.09 billion, up from $993.2 million.

On an adjusted basis, CAE says it earned 27 cents per share, up from an adjusted profit of 19 cents per share a year earlier.

Last month, CAE announced a deal to sell its health-care business to U.S. company Madison Industries for $311 million.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2150.01
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals38.380.61
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.47-0.03
Diamcor Mining0.080
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
222203
222285
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin49596-1.47%
Ethereum2797.67-1.31%
Dash43.56-1.67%
Litecoin97.61-0.90%
Ripple0.8977-3.23%
EOS0.9757-2.20%
Dogecoin0.1014-1.94%
Cardano0.4987+0.81%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4931470
3460 Parkway Rd Unit A202 Lakeside Estates
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,900
more details
Vancity Kelowna MortgageAdvertisement
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
223750
Press Room