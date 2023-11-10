Wynn joins Caesars and MGM in reaching tentative deal to avoid strike by Las Vegas hotel workers

Photo: The Canadian Press

After a marathon week of negotiations, the Las Vegas hotel workers union announced that it reached a tentative deal with Wynn Resorts, preventing a strike that was set to begin Friday morning if bargaining had failed.

The new 5-year contract announced early Friday covers 5,000 employees at the company’s flagship hotel-casino and Encore Resorts. It comes on the heels of deals made earlier in the week with casino giants Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts.

In a statement, Wynn Resorts said it was pleased to reach an agreement that “fulfills our shared goal of providing outstanding benefits and overall compensation to our employees in a work environment that is second to none.”

Experts said a strike by workers at the companies would have been historic, especially as hundreds of thousands of people were expected to attend next week Formula 1’s debut on the Las Vegas Strip.

The union says the contracts will provide more than 35,000 workers at 18 properties with historic pay raises and other unprecedented wins, like mandatory daily room cleanings.

Over seven months of bargaining, the workers said they were willing to strike over that issue, which underscored the big issues that the union said it wanted to address for workers across the board in their first contract since the pandemic. That includes better job security, working conditions and safety.

Terms of the contracts weren’t immediately released. The union said the deals are pending approval by the rank and file.