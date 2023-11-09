Rogers reports Q3 net loss on joint venture charge, adjusted profit up from year ago

Photo: The Canadian Press

Rogers Communications Inc. reported a net loss in its latest quarter as it was hit by a charge related to one of its joint venture investments.

The cable and wireless company says it lost $99 million or 20 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of $371 million or 71 cents per diluted share a year ago.

The results in the most recent quarter included a $422-million loss on an obligation to purchase at fair value the non-controlling interest in one of its joint ventures' investments.

On an adjusted basis, Rogers says it earned $1.27 per diluted share in its most recent quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 84 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue in the company's third quarter totalled $5.09 billion, up from $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year.

Rogers says its net increase in mobile phone subscribers totalled 261,000 for the three-month period, its best quarterly result ever, while its net increase in internet subscribers amounted to 18,000 for the quarter.