225548
225463
Business  

Suncor Energy reports third quarter profit of $1.54 billion

Suncor back in black

The Canadian Press - | Story: 456478

Suncor Energy Inc. says it earned a profit of $1.54 billion in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of $609 million in the prior year's quarter.

The Calgary-based energy giant says its earnings work out to $1.19 per share, compared to a loss of 45 cents per common share in the same three months of 2022.

On an adjusted basis, Suncor earned $1.98 billion or $1.52 per common share in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $2.57 billion or $1.88 per common share in the third quarter of 2022.

The company attributed the decrease in adjusted earnings to lower crude prices year-over-year and a weaker business environment, as well as increased royalties and decreased sales volumes due to international asset divestments.

Suncor's total upstream production was 690,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from 724,100 boe/d in the same period last year.

Refinery throughput was 463,200 barrels per day and refinery utilization was 99 per cent in the third quarter of 2023, compared to 466,600 barrels per day and 100 per cent utilization in the prior year's quarter.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.230.02
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals36.591.09
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.56-0.03
Diamcor Mining0.0950.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.040
222203
223464
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin51975.4+5.43%
Ethereum2682.64+2.68%
Dash44.15+2.06%
Litecoin104.52+3.42%
Ripple0.9543+0.42%
EOS0.984+1.13%
Dogecoin0.1062+1.92%
Cardano0.5299+6.86%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
221472
Real Estate
4934189
#37 3270 Shannon lake road
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$349,900
more details
214026
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
223076
Press Room