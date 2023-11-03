224414
Business  

Canadian business insolvencies rise almost 42 per cent from last year

Insolvencies up 42%

The Canadian Press - | Story: 455537

Canadian business insolvencies were up 41.8 per cent from a year earlier in the third quarter, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

The Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy says 1,129 businesses filed for a bankruptcy or proposal in the third quarter, up 3.6 per cent from the second quarter.

That's compared with 827 filings in the third quarter of 2019.

Consumer insolvency filings were up 17.8 per cent from last year, but down 2.4 per cent from the second quarter.

They were still lower than pre-pandemic levels, however.

The Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals says businesses are being hit by the withdrawal of COVID-19 support, higher interest rates and softening consumer spending.

