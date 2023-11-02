224242
St. Lawrence Seaway workers ratify three-year collective agreement

The Canadian Press - | Story: 455478

St. Lawrence Seaway workers have ratified a new collective agreement.

A tentative agreement was reached on Sunday between the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. and Unifor, with help from federal mediators.

Unifor says the three-year deal includes annual wage increases of five per cent, four per cent and four per cent, retroactive to April 1, 2023, along with a $2,000 signing bonus.

The agreement covers about 360 workers on the St. Lawrence Seaway, a major trade route connecting the Great Lakes with the Atlantic Ocean.

A strike shuttered operations in the seaway for about a week in late October.

The seaway management corporation says it has been working to clear the backlog of waiting vessels since employees returned to the job on Monday morning.

