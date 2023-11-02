St. Lawrence Seaway workers ratify three-year collective agreement

St. Lawrence Seaway workers have ratified a new collective agreement.
A tentative agreement was reached on Sunday between the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. and Unifor, with help from federal mediators.
Unifor says the three-year deal includes annual wage increases of five per cent, four per cent and four per cent, retroactive to April 1, 2023, along with a $2,000 signing bonus.
The agreement covers about 360 workers on the St. Lawrence Seaway, a major trade route connecting the Great Lakes with the Atlantic Ocean.
A strike shuttered operations in the seaway for about a week in late October.
The seaway management corporation says it has been working to clear the backlog of waiting vessels since employees returned to the job on Monday morning.