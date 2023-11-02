224242
Business  

TVA Group lays off nearly 550 employees as audiences and ad revenues shrink

Broadcaster lays off 550

The Canadian Press - | Story: 455343

The TVA Group says it is laying off 547 employees — nearly a third of its workforce — amid restructuring as the company contends with declining audiences and ad revenues.

The Montreal-based broadcaster says the shift involves overhauling its news division, ending its in-house entertainment content production and optimizing its real estate assets — including a reconsideration of the future use of its headquarters east of downtown.

Pierre Karl Péladeau, CEO of Quebecor Inc., which owns TVA, says the subsidiary's deficit is no longer sustainable.

He says the company aims to refocus its activities, reduce operating costs and continue to offer original Quebec content.

The 63-year-old company attributes its financial strain to the proliferation of streaming services and the shift of advertising spending to web giants rather than legacy media.

TVA also took a shot at social media platforms for benefiting from links to news stories without paying for content and at CBC/Radio-Canada, which it deemed unfair competition.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.230.01
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals36.481.06
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.350.1
Diamcor Mining0.075-0.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0450
222203
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin48002.1-2.27%
Ethereum2479.82-3.15%
Dash39.23-5.33%
Litecoin95.1-1.95%
Ripple0.8331-1.30%
EOS0.894-1.32%
Dogecoin0.09334-2.09%
Cardano0.4417+3.76%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4911079
#2505 1191 Sunset Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$1,044,000
more details
225281
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room