Cenovus Energy reports Q3 profit up from year ago

The Canadian Press - | Story: 455264

Cenovus Energy Inc. reported a third-quarter profit of $1.86 billion, up from $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year.

The company says the profit amounted to 97 cents per diluted share, up from 81 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $14.58 billion, down from $17.47 billion in the same quarter last year.

Total upstream production for the quarter amounted to 797,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 777,900 a year earlier.

Total downstream throughput totalled 664,300 barrels per day compared with 533,500 a year ago.

Cenovus also announced the appointment of former Shell Canada president and country chair Michael Crothers and former Husky Energy executive James Girgulis to the company's board of directors, effective immediately.

