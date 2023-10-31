223427
CTV News adds new early evening broadcast hosted by Sandie Rinaldo

CTV adds national newscast

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — CTV is adding a national evening newscast to its weekday schedule.

CTV News says Sandie Rinaldo will anchor an early edition of "CTV National News."

The 30-minute broadcast will air weekday evenings at 5:30 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Nov. 13. 

Omar Sachedina will continue to helm the network's flagship late night broadcast at 11 p.m. ET/PT. 

The network says "CTV National News" is also providing segments to the early evening local newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.

News of the new show comes months after BCE Inc. cut 1,300 positions throughout the company, consolidating media operations and closing foreign news bureaus.

