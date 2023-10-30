223427
222232
Business  

CEO John Chen out at BlackBerry as company prepares to divide business

BlackBerry CEO departing

The Canadian Press - | Story: 454722

BlackBerry Ltd. says CEO and executive chairman John Chen will retire from the company at the end of this week.

The Waterloo, Ont.-based technology firm says Chen will depart on Nov. 4 and his roles will taken up by Richard (Dick) Lynch, while BlackBerry completes its search for a permanent chief executive.

Chen joined BlackBerry in November 2013 with a mission to restructure the company from a smartphone maker into a cybersecurity software and services firm.

In recent months, he was working on dividing BlackBerry's cybersecurity operations from its internet of things business, which he planned to take public.

The company also told shareholders it was exploring a range of strategic alternatives to enhance the value they derive from the business, which lost US$42 million in the second quarter of its 2024 fiscal year.

Prior to joining BlackBerry, Chen was an electrical engineer who served as CEO of Sybase, a California-based enterprise software company.

"It has been an honour to lead and transform this iconic company over the past decade," Chen said in a news release announcing his departure.

"I'm proud to have been able to establish BlackBerry's vision of a trusted, software-defined world and to position the company to unlock value through the separation of our core business units into two separate operating companies."

Leading up to the end of the trading day, BlackBerry shares jumped to close higher by 30 cents or roughly six per cent at $5.02.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.225-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals34.40.46
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.40.03
Diamcor Mining0.0850
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0550
222203
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin47641.3-0.56%
Ethereum2491.41+0.02%
Dash40.65+2.47%
Litecoin95.41-0.03%
Ripple0.8005+3.89%
EOS0.864-0.80%
Dogecoin0.09574+0.00%
Cardano0.4155+1.47%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
223752
Real Estate
4888991
11342 Pretty Road
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,000
more details
224296
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
222704
Press Room
223570
221526