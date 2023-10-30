Woodfibre LNG hosts VR viewing of future liquefied natural gas facility

Photo: Glacier Media

In the last couple of weeks, Woodfibre LNG has been hosting virtual reality viewings of what the liquefied gas natural gas export facility will look like on the ground when complete.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18 and Thursday, Oct. 26, WLNG hosted 15 to 20-minute sessions at Executive Suites Hotel with the VR tech for those interested in learning more about the facility.

Glacier Media attended one session and could see the compressor station, flare, floating storage and other aspects at the site.

The technology allowed the user to see it from a ground-level point of view, but also have a look from above. The user could move throughout the site relatively easily. Additionally, several WLNG employees were on hand to point out different aspects of the site and explain additional details.

If local residents missed these two sessions, a spokesperson from WLNG said the company would be having future sessions with the technology, likely in early 2024.

In July 2023, representatives from WLNG took media members on a site tour on the western shore of Átl'ka7tsem Howe Sound. While there, the representatives explained how it would look while crews were busy preparing the land for the future export facility.

Since then District of Squamish staff have relayed some information to council about the progress of the facility, which was most recently discussed at the Oct. 17 regular business meeting. It is expected that the temporary use permit application for the floating worker accommodation (floatel) will be presented to council in the coming months along with a public hearing.

For more information about the liquefied natural gas export facility, visit woodfibrelng.ca.

Video shot by Jayne Czarnocki.