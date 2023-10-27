224684
222232
Business  

CMHC head Romy Bowers to step down, Michael Tremblay named interim CEO

CMHC head to step down

The Canadian Press - | Story: 454354

Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser says a search is underway for a new CEO of Canada's housing agency after current leader Romy Bowers has said she's stepping down.

Fraser says in a news release that Bowers will be leaving the role in December to take a job as director of the office of risk management at the International Monetary Fund.

Bowers took on the role as head of CMHC in April 2021. Before that, she was chief risk officer at the agency.

The government says that CMHC chief financial officer Michel Tremblay will step into the role of CEO until it can conduct an "open, transparent, and merit-based" selection process to find a replacement for Bowers.

Her departure comes as Canada's housing affordability crisis worsens under the weight of high interest rate, inflation, and a deep mismatch between supply and demand.

The search for a new leader of the federal housing agency comes as the government works to select people for various CMHC board of director positions.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.230.01
Metalex Ventures0.0150
Russel Metals33.94-0.23
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.41-0.14
Diamcor Mining0.0850
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0550
222203
224777
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin47217.6+0.59%
Ethereum2478.69+0.60%
Dash38.67+0.97%
Litecoin93.94+1.28%
Ripple0.7547+0.40%
EOS0.8468+1.56%
Dogecoin0.09443+0.00%
Cardano0.4097+2.25%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4930062
3932 Sunset Ranch Drive
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$875,000
more details
224786
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
222351
Press Room
222417
221527