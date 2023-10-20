223415
Transat AT CFO Patrick Bui moving to take job at retailer Dollarama

Transat CFO at Dollarama

The chief financial officer of Transat AT Inc. is leaving the company to become chief financial officer at Dollarama Inc.

Transat says Patrick Bui will step down from his position at the travel company on Dec. 15.

He is expected to remain in his role through the announcement of Transat's results for its financial year ending Oct. 31 to help ensure a smooth transition.

He is set to join Dollarama on Dec. 18.

He fills a job left vacant by the departure of J.P. Towner who moved from the discount retailer to become chief financial officer at Rona Inc.

Transat, which operates as an airline under the Air Transat banner, says it has started a formal search for a new chief financial officer.

