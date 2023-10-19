224525
Business  

Desjardins to cut close to 400 jobs amid economic uncertainty

Desjardins to cut 400 jobs

The Canadian Press - | Story: 452738

Desjardins Group says it is cutting close to 400 jobs as it responds to economic uncertainty.

The financial services co-operative says heightened volatility, inflation and the potential for an economic slowdown have added pressure to the need for prudent management.

Spokesman Jean-Benoît Turcotti says in a statement that Desjardins is also still working to recoup the benefits of its "massive investments" in recent years, particularly in technology, and so it needs to step up the pace on these efforts.

The layoffs at Desjardins, amounting to about 0.6 per cent of its workforce, come a day after Scotiabank said it would cut about three per cent of its global workforce, which works out to about 2,700 staff.

The bank said the cuts are the result of digitization and automation, as well as its streamlining efforts and shifting consumer preferences.

Other banks have also been trimming staff in recent months after a major hiring push during the pandemic.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2-0.02
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals34.01-0.16
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.61-0.08
Diamcor Mining0.0950
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
222203
221416
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin39250.7+0.91%
Ethereum2143.39-0.17%
Dash34.07+0.35%
Litecoin84.21+1.76%
Ripple0.6662-0.60%
EOS0.7293-0.68%
Dogecoin0.08015+0.00%
Cardano0.3351+0.60%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
224425
Real Estate
4904487
3411 Norwood Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$899,000
more details
222552
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
222532
Press Room
222498
221526