223718
Business  

Air Miles announces hotel and vacation rental partnership with Expedia

Air Miles, Expedia partner

The Canadian Press - | Story: 452598

Loyalty program operator Air Miles has announced an exclusive partnership for hotels and vacation rentals with Expedia Group Inc. as part of its of newly launched travel booking platform.

The U.S.-based travel company says the partnership will allow Air Miles customers to access its 700,000 hotels and vacation rentals worldwide.

The deal is part of a number of improvements to Air Miles since being bought by Bank of Montreal earlier this year. 

When it acquired Air Miles, BMO said it would look to expand the program with new ways to earn and redeem miles.

Alfonso Paredes, senior vice-president of private label solutions at Expedia, says the travel company has already seen strong booking interest during its soft launch.

Air Miles has nearly 10 million active collector accounts in Canada.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.215-0
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals34.18-1.02
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.850
Diamcor Mining0.0950.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
222203
221766
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin38776.9-0.08%
Ethereum2148.34+0.49%
Dash33.96-0.56%
Litecoin84.04-0.79%
Ripple0.6706-0.15%
EOS0.733-1.08%
Dogecoin0.08003-1.24%
Cardano0.3359+0.00%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
224362
Real Estate
4943133
71-2490 Tuscany Dr.
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$824,848
more details
222406
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
224418
Press Room