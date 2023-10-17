223415
CP NewsAlert: Canada’s annual inflation rate fell to 3.8 per cent in September

Inflation rate fell to 3.8

Canada’s annual inflation rate fell to 3.8 per cent in September, down from four per cent the previous month.

