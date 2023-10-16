223159
Business  

'Bizarre' that Canada lagging on sustainable aviation: Airbus Canada CEO

'Bizarre' that Canada lags

The Canadian Press - | Story: 452218

The chief executive of Airbus Canada says the country possesses the key factors to place it at the cutting edge of sustainable jet fuel innovation — making it all the more "bizarre" that Canada lags behind the United States and Europe on this front.

Benoît Schultz, who heads the Canadian wing of the plane-making giant, says the country's long history of resource development, renewable energy, agriculture and aircraft manufacturing leave it ideally placed to lead developments around sustainable aviation fuel.

However, Canada has yet to commercially produce a drop of the stuff — often derived from used cooking oils or organic waste — while the U.S. has embarked on an ambitious incentives program and the European Union has set a timeline for green fuel thresholds.

Deborah Flint, who heads the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, says the industry faces an "existential threat" if it does not work to decarbonize quickly, given the current cost of sustainable fuel and the rising need to deploy it amid stricter government rules and a heating planet.

Production rates for sustainable aviation fuel amount to roughly one per cent of global demand for jet fuel, which costs about one-fourth the price as its greener alternative.

The aviation industry, which has set a goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, is calling for more international co-ordination to establish standards and fund improvements, such as those targetted by the federal government's $350-million pledge to support aerospace decarbonization earlier this year.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.21-0.02
Metalex Ventures0.020.01
Russel Metals35.140.11
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.920.12
Diamcor Mining0.095-0.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.05-0
222203
209291
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin38341.5+3.27%
Ethereum2145.44+0.76%
Dash35.03+0.06%
Litecoin86.57+2.88%
Ripple0.6696+0.45%
EOS0.7546+1.07%
Dogecoin0.08132+0.00%
Cardano0.3411+0.89%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4942383
327 15 Park Place
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$424,900
more details
224418
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
224238
Press Room