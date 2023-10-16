Dairy Farmers of Canada recommend delaying farmgate milk price adjustment

Photo: The Canadian Press Milk and dairy products are displayed for sale at a grocery store in Aylmer, Que., on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

The Dairy Farmers of Canada are recommending that an upcoming adjustment to the farmgate price of milk be delayed amid ongoing food inflation and pressure on the food industry to stabilize prices.

In a statement on their website Friday, Dairy Farmers of Canada president David Wiens said the organization recommends that the Canadian Dairy Commission delay any price adjustment on milk until further notice.

The recommendation comes after the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers last week called for a pause on any further increases to milk prices.

The Canadian Dairy Commission is a Crown corporation that reviews the price dairy farmers are paid for their milk every fall, with adjustments to that price made in February.

This year, the commission's formula determined that price could go up 1.77 per cent in February.

However, if one or more stakeholders invoke an "exceptional circumstance mechanism," which the independent grocers did, the price adjustment will instead be set through consultations.