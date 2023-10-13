Canada's average annual rent inflation rate reaches nine-month high: Rentals.ca study

Photo: The Canadian Press

A new report by Rentals.ca and Urbanation says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada reached $2,149 last month, marking an 11.1 per cent jump from the same period a year ago.

The data, which analyzes monthly listings from the Rentals.ca network, shows Canada reached a nine-month high for the annual rate of rent inflation, while rents also rose 1.5 per cent from August.

The average cost of a one-bedroom unit in September was $1,889, up 9.7 per cent from the same month in 2022, while the average asking price for a two-bedroom was $2,342, up 9.5 per cent annually.

Vancouver leads the way as Canada's priciest city for renters, with the average one-bedroom unit listed at $2,976 and a two-bedroom at $3,908, followed by nearby Burnaby.

Toronto ranks third at $2,614 for a one-bedroom and $3,411 for a two-bedroom.

The report says that while rent increases remained strong in most major markets last month, the annual rate of rent growth "slowed substantially" in Toronto, possibly signalling a broader moderation for rent inflation in the months ahead as the economy cools.