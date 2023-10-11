223763
Major Canadian grocers won't confirm discounts, price freezes feds promised last week

Major grocers in Canada are not yet confirming whether they have committed to special promotions to stabilize grocery prices, as was recently promised by the federal government.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced last week that the grocers have presented initial plans to stabilize prices, which include discounts, price freezes and price-matching campaigns.

The Canadian Press has reached out to the grocers — Loblaw, Empire, Metro, Walmart and Costco — to confirm what exactly each of them has promised to do.

Metro declined to comment, while Loblaw, Empire and Costco have not responded to the request.

In a written response, a spokeswoman for Walmart Canada says the company shared with the government plans to continue offering "every day low prices."

The federal government gave an ultimatum to grocers in September, saying they should present plans to stabilize grocery prices by Thanksgiving or face potential tax measures as a consequence.

