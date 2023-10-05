Vancouver-based Taseko boosts copper production at Gibraltar mine after upping stake

Photo: Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines reported on Wednesday that its flagship Gibraltar mine produced 35 million pounds of copper and 369,000 pounds of molybdenum during the third quarter of 2023.



Copper output was 25% higher than the previous quarter, owing to higher grades, improved recoveries and increased mill throughput.



Taseko acquired Sojitz’s 12.5% stake in Cariboo Copper, the joint venture that runs Gibraltar, in March. It now owns 87.5% of the mine. The production figures are reported on a 100% basis.



Sojitz sold its interest for minimum payments of C$60 million over five years, but could receive more based on production and revenue figures.



Stuart McDonald, CEO of Taseko, said in a press release that mining in the Gibraltar pit is progressing on plan and the lower benches are providing the ore quality the company expected.



The molybdenum production also represents a 60% quarterly increase due to higher grades as mining progressed deeper into the Gibraltar pit.



Taseko also noted that a port workers strike in early July caused shipping delays and a build-up of Gibraltar copper concentrate inventory.



As a result, third quarter sales volumes lagged production by 3 million pounds, and the excess inventory is expected to be shipped and sold in the fourth quarter.



Shares of Taseko Mines closed Wednesday’s session 0.6% lower, with a market capitalization of roughly C$465 million.



Located in the Cariboo region of south-central British Columbia, Gibraltar is the second-largest open pit copper mine in Canada and fourth-largest in North America.



The company also recently received the last permits needed to advance its Florence in situ recovery copper project in Arizona into construction.