223286
Business  

Saudi Arabia says it will maintain production cuts that have helped drive oil prices up

Saudis maintain oil cuts

The Associated Press - | Story: 450317

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday confirmed that it will maintain a production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through the end of the year.

The announcement could further prop up oil prices, which are hovering around $90 a barrel. Production cuts first announced by Saudi Arabia and Russia in July have driven up prices at the pump, enriched Moscow's war chest and complicated global efforts to bring down inflation.

The Saudi Energy Ministry reaffirmed that the cuts would continue through the end of the year in a brief statement posted on its website Wednesday attributed to “an official source.” It said the kingdom would continue to produce 9 million barrels per day in November and December.

“The source stated that this voluntary cut decision will be reviewed next month to consider deepening the cut or increasing production,” the statement said.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 41 cents to $89.23 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for December delivery rose 21 cents to $90.92 a barrel.

Saudi Arabia is counting on high oil prices to help fund Vision 2030, an ambitious plan by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to overhaul the economy, reduce the kingdom's dependence on oil and create jobs for young people.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2450.02
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals36.07-0.51
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.45-0.03
Diamcor Mining0.0950
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0550
222203
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin37644.5+0.21%
Ethereum2247.04-0.97%
Dash36.76-0.76%
Litecoin88.01-2.06%
Ripple0.7316-0.68%
EOS0.7894-1.37%
Dogecoin0.08356+0.00%
Cardano0.3508-1.96%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4930062
3932 Sunset Ranch Drive
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$875,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room