222877
Business  

Brookfield raises US$12 billion for new global private equity fund

Brookfield raises $12B

The Canadian Press - | Story: 450146

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. says it has raised US$12 billion for its latest global private equity fund.

The company says Brookfield Capital Partners VI is the largest private equity fund it has raised.

The fund includes institutional investors, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, endowments and foundations, and family offices. 

Brookfield has committed US$3.5 billion to the fund.

It says, to date, the fund has committed about US$4 billion to acquire six businesses.

Brookfield Asset Management has US$850 billion of assets under management.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.225-0.02
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals36.62-0.84
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.410.1
Diamcor Mining0.090
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0550
222203
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin37567.7-0.14%
Ethereum2269.54-0.20%
Dash37.34-0.24%
Litecoin89.96-0.23%
Ripple0.703+0.14%
EOS0.817+1.87%
Dogecoin0.08424+0.00%
Cardano0.3574+0.85%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
223285
Real Estate
4930248
#103, 555 Buckland Avenue
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$799,900
more details
221823
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
222048
Press Room