222877
Business  

Federal Court of Appeal rules against Google in privacy law case

Ruling against Google

The Canadian Press - | Story: 449946

The Federal Court of Appeal has rejected an attempt by Google to overturn a decision that found the company's search engine is covered by Canada's privacy law, marking another victory for people seeking a digital "right to be forgotten."

The court ruled Friday in a 2-1 decision to uphold a 2021 decision by the Federal Court.

The federal privacy commissioner referred the case to the Federal Court asking if Google's search engine should be excluded from the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act after a man alleged Google was breaching Canada’s privacy law.

In the complaint, the man alleged that internet searches of his name using Google were yielding links to news articles about him containing outdated, inaccurate, and sensitive information.

The man asked Google to remove the articles in question from the results for searches of his name, but the company declined, suggesting instead that he contact the publishers of the news items.

The lower court ruled federal privacy law applies when Google indexes web pages and presents search results in response to searches of a person's name.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.26-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals37.13-0.89
Copper Mountain Mining2.49-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.290.05
Diamcor Mining0.090
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0550
222203
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin38241.8+0.78%
Ethereum2299.87-2.16%
Dash37.99-0.45%
Litecoin91.22-1.28%
Ripple0.7082-0.28%
EOS0.8101-0.98%
Dogecoin0.0854+0.00%
Cardano0.3604+0.00%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4925030
117-2300 Benvoulin Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,900
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
221823
Press Room
221960