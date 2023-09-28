221943
219924
Business  

Aurora Cannabis to raise $33.8M in share offering, plans to repay convertible debt

Aurora share offering

The Canadian Press - | Story: 449221

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. were down more than 10 per cent after the cannabis company announced plans to raise $33.8 million in a share offering.

The company says Canaccord Genuity has agreed to buy, on a bought deal basis, 46,250,000 shares of the company at a price of 73 cents per share.

It has also granted Canaccord Genuity an over-allotment option for up to an additional 6,937,500 shares on the same terms. If the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the offering will total $38.8 million.

Aurora says it plans to use the money raised to repay the remainder of its outstanding convertible senior notes at or prior to maturity.

The company says the remainder, if any, will be used for strategic purposes, including potential acquisitions.

Aurora's stock price was down 13 per cent at 79 cents per share in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.250
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals38.110.72
Copper Mountain Mining2.49-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.07-0.07
Diamcor Mining0.080
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
216393
220780
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin36129.4+1.65%
Ethereum2215.66+2.83%
Dash36.2+2.00%
Litecoin87.16+1.93%
Ripple0.6783+0.74%
EOS0.7696+1.99%
Dogecoin0.08249+1.23%
Cardano0.3343+1.52%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
223468
Real Estate
4930053
#5 4400 Gallaghers Dr E
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,179,000
more details
212353
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
212353
Press Room
222141
223467