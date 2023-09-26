221872
219924
Business  

Unifor contract talks with General Motors begin after workers ratify Ford deal

Unifor begins GM talks

The Canadian Press - | Story: 448782

Contract talks between Unifor and General Motors Canada begin today.

The negotiations cover about 4,300 workers at the automaker's St. Catharines Powertrain Plant, the Oshawa Assembly Complex and the Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre.

Unifor announced GM as the next target company in its negotiations with the U.S. automakers on Monday.

The talks come after workers represented by the union at Ford Motor Co. of Canada voted on the weekend to approve a new contract that Unifor plans to use as a pattern agreement in its talks with GM and Stellantis.

The Ford deal included wage hikes, pension and benefit improvements, and special EV transition measures for workers at Ford's assembly plant in Oakville, Ont.

It also added two new paid holidays.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2550.01
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals37.82-0.07
Copper Mountain Mining2.49-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.620
Diamcor Mining0.0750.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050.02
216393
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin35349.8+0.12%
Ethereum2139.55+0.34%
Dash36.04-0.30%
Litecoin86.53+0.20%
Ripple0.6769-0.29%
EOS0.7563-1.18%
Dogecoin0.08199+0.00%
Cardano0.3315+0.30%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
223184
Real Estate
4937811
217 2377 Shannon Woods Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$619,999
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
221580
Press Room
221878
221513