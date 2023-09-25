Photo: The Canadian Press

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Tech conference

The Canadian tech community will gather in Toronto over three days for the annual Elevate conference, which starts on Tuesday. The regulation of artificial intelligence is expected to be one of the top subjects discussed by speakers at the event.

BlackBerry results

BlackBerry Ltd. is expected to report its second-quarter results on Thursday after the close of trading. In its guidance released earlier this month, the company said it expected revenue in its second quarter to total about US$132 million as it said it faced delays in closing certain large deals and lowered its full-year revenue outlook for its internet-of-things (IoT) business.

Aritzia earnings

Aritzia Inc. is also expected to report its second-quarter results after the close of financial markets Thursday. The results come after the retailer saw its first-quarter profit fall compared with a year earlier as it faced inflationary headwinds and economic pressures on shoppers.

Economic reconciliation

First Nations and business leaders will hold a panel discussion on economic growth and reconciliation. The event, held by the Canadian Club Toronto, the First Nations Major Project Coalition and the Business Council of Canada, will examine economic reconciliation, including opportunities for Indigenous ownership facilitated by access to competitive capital.

GDP

Statistics Canada will release its snapshot of how the economy began the third quarter on Friday when it publishes its figures for gross domestic product by industry for July. The agency's early estimate for July suggested real GDP for the month was essentially unchanged as strength in the public, finance and insurance, and professional, scientific and technical services sectors were offset by weakness in the manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, and construction sectors.